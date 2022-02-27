Countries sending arms and aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine's Lugansk region on February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, killing dozens and forcing hundreds to flee for their lives in the pro-Western neighbour. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Washington says the Russian invading forces have lost "momentum over the last 24 hours" after meeting stiff resistance and still have not gained air superiority.
  • Ukraine says it is holding the line around the capital Kyiv but was fighting Russian "sabotage groups" that had infiltrated the city.


Many countries have started to send military or humanitarian aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded on Thursday.

