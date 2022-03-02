Russia pounds Ukraine as Kyiv rejects 'ultimatums'

Firefighters extinguishing a fire in the Kharkiv regional police department building, which is said was hit by recent shelling, in Kharkiv on March 2, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • While Ukrainian forces have held Russian forces back from the country's main cities, the Russian army said it was now in "full control" of Kherson, a city with a population of 290,000 people.
  • Western countries have imposed heavy sanctions on Russia's economy and there have been international bans and boycotts against Russia in everything from finance to tech, from sports to the arts.

Russian forces shelled several Ukrainian cities on Wednesday as troops battled in the streets of Kharkiv and Ukraine's president accused Moscow of wanting to "erase our country".
Russia also said it had captured the Black Sea port of Kherson on the seventh day of Moscow's invasion, while Russian artillery massed outside the capital Kyiv -- raising fears of an imminent assault.
Several victims were reported killed by the shelling in southern and eastern Ukraine, adding to a civilian death toll of at least 350 people, including 14 children, according to Ukrainian authorities.

