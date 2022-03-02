EU rejects claims of discrimination as foreigners flee Ukraine

Refugees from Ukraine gather to take a bus from the border crossing in Medyka to Przemysl, eastern Poland on February 28, 2022. PHOTO | AFP

By  AGGREY MUTAMBO

What you need to know:

  • The statement came amid widespread complaints by Africans seeking to leave Ukraine. They have complained of discrimination or being put at the back of queues to be cleared to leave.

The European Union says member states bordering troubled Ukraine have given unfettered welcome to all foreigners fleeing the war, rejecting claims of discrimination.

