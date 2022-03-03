Prime

Russian invasion of Ukraine triggers cold war response

Author: Mr Karoli Ssemogerere is an Attorney-at-Law and an Advocate.

By  Karoli Ssemogerere

What you need to know:

  • In the decades past, war was covered mainly through state broadcasters, heavily censored. This had the effect of blinding major catastrophes like push-back of locals against the Iraqi invasion.

Vladimir Putin has made a big play, a game of Russian roulette into Ukraine. Russia has been preparing for this moment for sometime. Putin has played on a strong nationalist card, a rich and sentimental history and sound finances. 

