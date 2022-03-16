Africa would not close its doors to refugees from Europe

The Russian big man decided to go all out to attack its neighbour, Ukraine, in complete disregard of the consequences that this war would cause, as we have seen. This war was going to cause some negative effects. It was going to affect the economy of many countries, leading to scarcity of some goods and services. It was going to cause insecurity to a significant group of people.

The war has already left many people either dead or injured or displaced. And now there is the urgency for support. Naturally, it was going to force the humanitarian world to respond. That is why the well-to-do countries are carrying whatever assistance they have in the direction of Ukraine. They have to appropriate resources in a war that should not have been. Without the war, these resources could have been committed to solving the other problems.

However, Mr Putin has had his say, and this war was his best option. He did it. And yes, the humanitarian community must deal with the effect on people because it is bad manners to look on as people suffer.

Bringing assistance to casualties of war is a good thing. As it is not a secret that among the casualties of this war are the internally and externally displaced people to whom we owe emergency shelter, food and entry into safer countries for refuge.

Among the casualties are the confirmed reports of racialised denial of entry for people of African origin into some countries. That there are restrictions on the issuance of visas and the racial sentiments at those European borders. There are limitations on the movement of Africans and Asians. These groups of people cannot get protection in bomb shelters in Ukraine.

The displaced people cannot access the consulates of their countries of origin in countries that neighbour Ukraine. We continue to see the maltreatment of these vulnerable groups of people by Europeans who pretend to be working for and serving the interest of the needy. We see it as the hypocrisy that cannot be left without good solutions.

This racial treatment of African and Asian nationals are the things we have been fighting for so many years, yet they do not seem to end. Like the border guarders deployed with strict instructions to stop any African or Asian from crossing over to the other side. These guys are never going to stop the racial obsession. We have to work out a way to earn the respect we deserve as black people. Keep our eyes wide open to challenge these racial leaders.

Leaders that have got the authority to undo the suffering of non-white students caught up in a needless war but who cannot act. So that the non-white men, women and children can get any necessary help. Racism throughout the world did not start during this war between Russia and Ukraine. It began many years ago.

Therefore, it is up to us to continue fighting it. By being silent, we are not helping to solve the problem. Suppose that the whole of Europe was on fire, and the people there required assistance, would an African county discriminate against the people that would flee to Africa or Asia for safety and for refuge?

Would the Europeans flee to mars? Africa would be a safe haven for them. It is what many people do not seem to consider, yet it is something serious. Discrimination against race, ethnicity, nationality or migration status is unacceptable.

We need to take steps to ensure that all those countries that are encouraging it should be winding up. Let us ensure a safe passage for people seeking refuge because if it was the other way around, Africa would be full of destitute Europeans knocking at its door for safety. The Europeans would have no time to rush towards mars.