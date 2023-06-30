DNA tests: We need to be concerned about the mental health of children

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Mr Simon Mundeyi recently reported that 32 men had petitioned the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control demanding that their names be scrapped off as parents to children whose DNA paternity tests came out negative.

A few months ago, the internet was saddened by a video of a young boy who was allegedly chased from the family of a man he thought was his father. According to his mother, a DNA test proved that he had no kinship with the surviving relatives of the late father. In the video, the boy appeared traumatised, confused, and broken as the clan heads scrapped from him the cultural role of being his father’s heir.

Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) is the hereditary material in humans and all other organisms as the main constituent of chromosomes. It is the carrier of genetic information from one generation to the next.

A DNA test (genetic testing) is on the other hand a medical test that can identify mutations in your genes or chromosomes, these mutations can also indicate if one has a genetic condition or risk for developing a certain condition or passing on a genetic order. This type of test can also help to determine the paternity of a child in cases where the question of parentage arises.

Previously, DNA tests to prove a child’s paternity used to be as a result of court orders after the truth of a child’s identity came into question. However, DNA testing is now commonly used to resolve disputed parentage and resolving mistrust among couples.

It must be noted by all that it is the right of the child to know his or her parents, stay with them, and be cared for by the parents as guided by the Children Act. It is thus illegal to withhold the details or truth about a child’s paternity from them.

But even then, the same should be done in a manner that does not compromise the welfare of the child.

When the parents of a child choose to carry out a DNA test to prove the paternity of the child, knowingly or unknowingly, they should be aware that the results may cause a psychological impact on the child.

Where the results do not leave the status of the child’s well-being in the same state, most children suffer from adverse psychological outcomes such as an increase in mean anxiety, depression, and distress.

Some children experience intra-familial distress, discrimination, and guilt/regret, and they become more concerned about their life post-DNA results or the possibility of building a relationship with a new parent.

Such issues can induce feelings of rejection, low self-esteem, and identity confusion for the child in question. Many of them carry the damage through their lifetime.

When a child is older and mature, it is very possible for a child to pin all their hopes on retaining the father known to them, or fantasise about another father with hopes of getting to live a life better than they are currently living. The reality can be much harsher.

Moving forward, it is advisable to consider counselling before one decides to involve children in DNA testing for proof of paternity as this is the best way to prepare children mentally for what could be waiting for them.