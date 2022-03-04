Africa should do more for those stranded in Ukraine

An African woman tries to find some clothes for herself as refugees from many different countries - from Africa, Middle East and India - mostly students of Ukrainian universities are seen at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, in eastern Poland on February 27, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

The issue: Africans in Ukraine.

Our view: AU member states should act with a single voice and make sure all their citizens fleeing the conflict have the same right to safe passage. What those stranded students need is transport and passage from the warzone.

Thursday marked a week since Russia invaded Ukraine. As of day eight, Russian forces had taken control of the Black Sea city of Kherson, the first after a string of military setbacks.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.