Don’t be complacent in observing Covid-19 SOPs

Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng appears before the health committee over the Public Health Amendment Bill at Parliament on February 21, 2022. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

In my opinion, the minister was telling the public that the pandemic has subsided but it is not over. Yes, the figures are better, but they are no ground for complacency

In Uganda, Covid-19 figures are generally getting better and the country is fully opening up. A week ago, the Ministry of Health declared end of the Covid-19 third wave in the country after a consistent low positivity rate, no district in alert or response phase.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.