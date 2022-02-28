Prime

Will Parish Development Model really succeed?

Emilly Comfort Maractho

By  Emilly C. Maractho

What you need to know:

  • Anecdotal evidence on actors in local governments who have turned village projects into personal development resources are many.

The excitement with the Parish Development Model has surprised me. Four things stand quite firmly in its way, and could undermine development. These are, the understanding of it, the problem of corruption, its one size fit all nature, and its relationship with the political agenda of the day.

