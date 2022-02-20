Prime

Treading thin line between cyber regulation and free speech

Former Makerere University research fellow Stella Nyanzi in the dock at Buganda Road Court in Kampala where she was convicted of cyber harassment on August 1, 2019. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA 

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi

What you need to know:

  • Article 29 of the Constitutions guarantees freedom of speech and expression. But as government pushes its latest attempt to tighten the grip on cyber space, the vaguely defined proposals have experts worried that the new legislation may be abused, and grossly affect freedom of speech and expression, writes Elizabeth Kamurungi.

In 2019, soon-to-be presidential candidate Joseph Kabuleta was picked up by plain-clothed men, bundled into a car boot and whisked off to a detention centre in Kireka near Kampala. 
After being roughed up, he was reportedly ordered to make a vow to always respect army generals. His arrest followed a social media post about First Son and commander of the Lands Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, that translated into a charge of disturbing the peace of the President.
A year earlier, then Makerere University research fellow Stella Nyanzi had been sentenced to 18 months in jail for harassment and offensive communication against the President. 
Ms Nyanzi’s Facebook posts about President Museveni’s late mother effectively left her in a spot of bother.
Four years later, satirical novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija fled to exile after he was brutalised in custody. 

