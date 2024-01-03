City Oilers' core back Tendo ahead of big task

When the National Basketball League (NBL) season tips off on January 26, City Oilers players will have to get used to a new voice on the touchline. The voice of Mandy Juruni will be no more following the tactician’s departure to join Rwandan side Kepler University.

Taking up the role will be Juruni’s former assistant Coach Andrew Tendo, who was announced on December 22 as the new Oilers head coach.

That replacing a man who has won nine straight championships is a tough task is not up for debate but Oilers players seem to agree in unison that the right choice was made by the team’s management to trust Tendo with the role of filling Juruni’s big shoes.

“I think Tendo is the best replacement for Mandy,” former Most Valuable Player (MVP) Jimmy Enabu told Daily Monitor.

“We shall miss coach Mandy and what he brought to the team but I believe it will be a smooth transition because Tendo has been with the team since it started,” he added.

Tendo captained City Oilers as a player before retiring from playing to become Juruni’s assistant in 2016.

“He was a player, became assistant coach and is now head coach, I believe he’s the best man for the job,” Enabu added.

No need to change

Enabu is not the only Oilers player who holds Tendo in high regard, reigning NBL MVP Titus Lual does not expect much to change under the new tactician.

“I don’t think there is so much Tendo will change because he has been with the team and around the players a lot,” the former UCU Canons big man opined.

He added: “He knows the system so well and understands the players. He also has a lot of experience from the national team.”

Having been in the shadow for the greater part of his coaching career, Tendo will now have to play the leading role in helping Oilers maintain their winning run.

Very demanding

Even when Juruni was still in charge, Tendo showed the players the kind of coach he is, and many know what exactly to expect of him.

“Coach Tendo is very inspiring and on the other side demanding,” guard Fayed Baale revealed.

“He always wants to get the best out of a player and that is something good on our side as players,” the point guard added.

“He is also very tactical and I believe he will lead us to success.”

Tendo’s first task will be to keep the flame burning. Having been part of the team’s success since 2013, the next Oilers’ championship will mean much more for the former Falcons player as head coach.