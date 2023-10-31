JKL look to bounce back in Kigali

JKL Lady Dolphins will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Africa Women Basketball League qualifiers when they face Tanzania’s JKT Stars on Tuesday in Kigali, Rwanda.

Having started the tournament with a comprehensive 84-30 win over South Sudan’s Nile Legends on Saturday, the Ugandan champions fell 82-72 to Kenya Ports Authority on Sunday.

The victory over Nile Legends was pretty expected and it is games against the likes of KPA that will give the three-time league champions the proper test at the regional level.

“The game was close until sometime in the fourth quarter,” JKL coach Mandy Juruni said after the defeat to KPA.

“We had some defensive breakdowns, and those made a huge difference, but we are equally strong,” he added.

JKL were second-best against the Kenyan giants and played catch up for the bigger part of the contest, eventually running out of steam to lose by 10 points.

We are better

JKT Stars and Nile Legends are two of the teams JKL are expected to roll over in Pool B, and Juruni believes the team has what it takes to go all the way in the competition.

Rwandan side REG will be JKL’s last opponent in the group games on Wednesday.

“We have to play REG on Wednesday, so we will consider a lot of things.” The top four teams from each group will make the quarterfinals.

With only two tickets to BAL up for grabs, JKL will need to reach the finals of the competition to qualify.

KIU Rangers’ Rose Amaniyo, UCU Lady Canons’ Shakirah Nanvubya and KCCA Leopards’ Martha Soigi are the three players JKL added to bolster the squad.

Africa Women Basketball League Qualifiers

JKL results

JKL 72-KPA 82

Nile Legends 30-84 JKL

Tuesday