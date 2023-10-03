KIU Titans, JKL close in on NBL finals spots

KIU Titans and JKL Lady Dolphins need one more win to make the National Basketball League finals following their victories at YMCA, Wandegeya.

The Titans defeated UCU Canons 73-56 to lead 2-0 in the semifinal series and move closer to sealing a finals spot.

With nothing to separate the two sides after the first three quarters of the game, the Titans used a 23-6 run in the fourth frame to break away and put one foot into the final.

Guard Denis Balungu shot three for seven from downtown and two for three inside the paint to collect a game-high 15 points and lead the way for Julius Lutwama's charges.

Peter Obleng (14) and Joseph Chuma (13) were the other Titans players to score in double in a game that was delayed due to a heavy downpour.

The basketball world received the news of the passing of Saidi Amisi's mother on Sunday but the Congolese centre played the game, contributing five points, six rebounds and three assists in 17 minutes.

For the Canons, the tough series became even tougher after losing Peter Sifuma and Rogers Dauna to injuries in Game One.

The two joined Jimmy Otim in the sick bay to leave Nicholas Natuhereza's side heavily depleted.

Lwabaga Ibanda got 14 points and seven rebounds on the night to lead the Mukono-based side, while Abraham Isyagi added 13 points and six rebounds.

Kevin Kasobya contributed 12 points and seven rebounds, but the Canons could not stop KIU and must now win the remaining three games to progress to the finals.

JKL almost there

JKL Lady Dolphins continued with their excellent run against UCU this season by winning a fourth straight game against the defending champions.

The two-time champions won Game Two 79-66 to leave last season's winners with a lot of work to do in the series and will be looking to close out in the next clash.

Hope Akello and Brenda Ekone scored 19 and 16 points, respectively, to lead the charge for JKL.

National Basketball League Playoffs

Results

Women: UCU L. Canons 66-79 JKL (0-2)

Men: UCU Canons 56-73 KIU Titans (0-2)