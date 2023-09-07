UCU Canons have relegation to deal with

Two-time National Basketball League finalists UCU Canons are in a spot of bother at the moment. Relegation to the Fuba Division One is a possibility.

The university side will go into Friday's clash with champions City Oilers needing to win to confirm their place in next season’s top-flight basketball.

At the moment, the Canons are 11th on the log, with two games left to end the regular season. Those two fixtures are against Oilers and KCCA Panthers, two sides that defeated the Canons in the first round.

With a 9-9 record, the Canons find themselves in the relegation dogfight due to a forfeited game against Dmark Power in the second round.

The game between the two sides was awarded to Power after UCU travelled with the wrong kit.

As the home team in the fixture, the Canons had been expected to turn up with a light-coloured jersey but had their traditional blue, which clashed with Power’s and led to the forfeiture.

With the forfeiture, the Canons lost out on the losing point awarded and also automatically lost the first round fixture, which they had won.

Nicholas Natuhereza’s charges, however, have their fate in their hands. One win should be enough to ensure the team’s safety.

UPDF Tomahawks, the other team faced with relegation, have no fighting chance and must count on the Oilers and KCCA to beat UCU.

They concluded their regular season action in defeat to already relegated Rez Life to finish with a 7-15 record and 29 points.

Having beaten the Canons in the two games played between the sides, UPDF holds a better Head To Head record, which will only come into play if UCU fails to get at least one more win.

Meanwhile, Ndejje Elites and KCCA Panthers only need to turn up for their remaining fixtures to confirm their stay in the top flight.