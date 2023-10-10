UCU Canons, Our Savior fight for third place

After being swept in their respective semifinal series, UCU Canons and Our Savior will have the opportunity of finishing the season on high when they face off in a third-place playoff game on Friday at the YMCA court in Wandegeya.

The third-placed team is determined through a one-off clash between the two losing semi-finalists, and the Canons will be looking to maintain their place, having defeated KIU Titans to cement the same slot last season.

Coming out of a tough series that was highlighted by injuries to key players of the squad, UCU will hope to have reserved some steam for their season finale to leave the stage on a high.

Injuries to Peter Sifuma, Rogers Dauna and Jimmy Otim hampered the Canons’ chances against a well-oiled Titans team in the semis, and despite putting up a challenge, the university side was swept 3-0 to bow out.

Our Savior, on the other hand, were never expected to put up any resistance against eight-time champions and saw their road to the finals end in a similar fashion.

Playing in the playoffs second round for the first time, Our Savior will be pleased with the progress but can make the season even better by clinching third place.

Beaten Jaguars face Lady Canons

The JT Lady Jaguars were projected as the team to stop the UCU-JKL dominance after earning promotion to the top flight but received a rude welcome as KIU Rangers swept them aside in the semis.

Sudi Ulanga’s side will now hope to finish third when they face last season’s winners, UCU Lady Canons, in the day’s first game.

Even with players like Maureen Amoding, Zainah Lokwameri, Sarah Ageno, Muhaimina Namuwaya, and Rhoda Naggita, the Lady Jaguars struggled throughout the semis and must be better to win against the Lady Canons.

National Basketball League Playoffs

Third Place Playoffs

Women: UCU L. Canons vs. JT Lady Jaguars, 7pm