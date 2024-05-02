Victoria Pearls fold meekly to end WC chase

A career-best T20I knock from Vishmi Gunaratne and a brilliant bowling effort led Sri Lanka to a massive win in Group A of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024.

The opening stand began with a bang for Sri Lanka as Chamari Athapaththu and Gunaratne completed the fifty-run partnership off 45 balls. However, Athapaththu holed out for 24 off Janet Mbabazi.

Harshitha Madavi was run out shortly afterwards, but Gunaratne found support from Hasini Perera, who came in at No.4.

Gunaratne completed her half-century off 51 balls with Perera being the aggressor. The latter was eventually dismissed for 30 off 24 balls in the 18th over.

Gunaratne finished on an unbeaten 73 off 64 balls, her highest score in T20Is and Sri Lanka posted a formidable 154/4 in 20 overs.

In the chase, Sri Lanka were all over Uganda in no time, reducing them to 22/2 inside the Powerplay.

Inoka Ranaweera stepped into the attack immediately after the Powerplay and struck twice in two balls to reduce the Vitoria Pearls to 22/4.

Left-arm wrist spinner Shashini Gimhani also took a wicket in her first over as Uganda lost their first five wickets inside 10 overs with the total on 35.

Prosscovia Alako resisted Sri Lanka’s charge but barely found any support from the other end as wickets kept tumbling.

She made 36 in 32 balls, and was the seventh batter dismissed. Kavisha Dilhari wrapped up the last two wickets off successive balls in the final over and Uganda were bowled out for 87 to hand Sri Lanka a huge victory.

With the 67-run win, Sri Lanka continued their unbeaten streak in the tournament with three wins out of three in Group A.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024

Results – Group A

Sri Lanka 154/4 (20) Uganda 87 (19.2)

Sri Lanka won by 67 runs

USA 54 (17.5) Thailand 56/1 (9.2)

Thailand won by nine wickets