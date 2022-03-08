Blacks Power, Maroons in top-drawer clash

Fufa Big League table leaders Blacks Power are under pressure after slipping to a 2-0 defeat to Ndejje University last week.

The result cut their margin with Kyetume in fourth place to just three points meaning that any blips coupled with favourable result for their opponent will push them outside the promotional spots bracket.

Today, the Lira side face another stern test as they host second-placed Maroons, who at 26 points, trail the leaders by only a point.

Their head coach Vialli Bainomugisha is confident they can pick results in the remaining games but has warned his players against complacency.

“We were destabilised after conceding an early penalty against Ndejje [University] but we also failed to use our chances,” Bainomugisha explains the Sunday loss.

“However, we cannot afford further slip-ups because it will put us in a difficult situation. We have to bounce back against Maroons and remain focussed,” he added.

Maroons, on the other side have promised to take the game to the table leaders as they aim to leap to the summit.

“It will be tough because they’re the leaders and are at home but we have what it takes to pull something out of there. We have to take the game to them,” Maroons head Coach Patrick Senfuma said ahead of the game.

In Mukono, Kyetume will be working hard to overcome a tricky Ndejje University with a win guaranteeing entry back into the green spaces while Kataka travels to Luweero with their second eye firmly on the proceedings in Lira.

FUFA BIG LEAGUE

Table standings

P W D L GD Pts

1 Blacks Power 14 8 3 3 11 27

2. Maroons 14 7 5 2 9 26

3. Kataka 13 7 4 2 9 25

4. Kyetume 14 7 3 4 13 24

5. Ndejje University 14 5 4 5 1 19

6. Kitara 13 5 4 4 -1 19

7. Calvary 14 5 4 5 -2 19

8. Proline 14 5 1 8 -6 16

9. Luweero United 13 4 3 6 -6 15

10. Nyamityobora 14 1 5 8 -18 8

11. Myda 13 1 4 8 -10 7

Today’s fixtures;

Blacks Power vs. Maroons – Lira

Luweero United vs. Kataka – Luweero

Kyetume vs. Ndejje University - Mukono

Kitara vs. Proline - Masindi