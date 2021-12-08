Byekwaso fined, four banned 

There has been quite a fallout from Sunday’s highly-billed StarTimes Uganda Premier League game between Vipers and KCCA that ended in a 2-all draw.

KCCA coach Morley Byekwaso has been fined Shs1m for his comments after the game that alluded to the quality of refereeing.

In a communication released by Fufa, four players were not spared after they verbally went after the assistant referee following Bobosi Byaruhanga equalizer.

His thunderbolt struck the underside of the bar before dropping behind KCCA goalkeeper Derrick Ochan and back into play. Video replays show that the ball did indeed cross the line.

“The Fufa Competitions Disciplinary Panel has found KCCA FC quartet of Ashraf Mugume, Innocent Wafula, Ramathan Musa and Sadat Anaku guilty of attacking Assistant Referee Dick Okello in the game against Vipers SC,” the ruling reads.