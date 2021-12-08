Byekwaso fined, four banned 

KCCA manager Morley Byekwaso. PHOTOS/COURTESY 

By  Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • KCCA coach Morley Byekwaso has been fined Shs1m for his comments after the game that alluded to the quality of refereeing.

There has been quite a fallout from Sunday’s highly-billed StarTimes Uganda Premier League game between Vipers and KCCA that ended in a 2-all draw. 
KCCA coach Morley Byekwaso has been fined Shs1m for his comments after the game that alluded to the quality of refereeing. 
In a communication released by Fufa, four players were not spared after they verbally went after the assistant referee following Bobosi Byaruhanga equalizer.

