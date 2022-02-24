Cecafa to discuss controversial Super League, African schools tournament

Fufa president Moses Magogo. The football chiefs from the 11 of the twelve member nations will discuss a number of issues. PHOTO | FILE

By  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • Kenya will not attend because their federation was disbanded and the caretaker committee appointed by the government is not recognised in the football structures.

The Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations, Cecafa, will convene on Friday in Arusha, Tanzania for this year's annual general assembly.

