Cecafa to discuss controversial Super League, African schools tournament

The Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations, Cecafa, will convene on Friday in Arusha, Tanzania for this year's annual general assembly.

The football chiefs from the 11 of the twelve member nations will discuss a number of issues including the controversial Caf Super League and the newly created Caf Pan African schools competition.

Kenya will not attend because their federation was disbanded and the caretaker committee appointed by the government is not recognised in the football structures.

"The Assembly among other things will confirm the minutes of the extraordinary Assembly held on August 21st in Dar es Salaam, receive, discuss and ratify the CECAFA competitions for the calendar year 2022 and also appoint the host nations for the various tournaments," Cecafa communicated on Thursday.

"Members will also discuss the Pan African Schools competition, African Super League, Appoint auditors and replace vacant positions on the CECAFA Board."

The African Super League is a tournament idea mooted by Fifa president Gianni Infantino and approved by the African football governing body Caf at an extraordinary general meeting in Cairo, Egypt in December last year.

The tournament, that has faced a backlash from different stakeholders after a similar project failed in Europe last year, will comprise 20 of the best clubs on the continent who will be permanent members and four from the regions. It is believed that only Tanzanian giants Simba could be considered among the 20.

Caf secretary general Veron Mosengo-Omba is expected to grace the function that will be hosted at the Sheraton Hotel.