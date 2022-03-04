NATO rejects Ukraine call for no-fly zone to halt Russian bombing

Officials participate to the meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) in Foreign Ministers session at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, on March 4, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • As NATO rebuffed calls for a no-fly zone, the West is weighing fresh sanctions after hitting Russia with unprecedented punishment that has sent its economy into turmoil.

NATO on Friday rejected pleas from Ukraine to impose a no-fly zone to halt Russia's bombing, but Western allies said they were eyeing more sanctions on Moscow as it presses on with its war.

