Coach Kiwanuka ready to expose former side Vipers

This moment was bound to come. Coach Paul Kiwanuka facing Vipers moment after he was shown the exit in favour of Brazilian Roberto Oliveira.Guess what?

The Bright Stars tactician, stilled bouyed by ejecting KCCA from the Uganda Cup, is ready for the challenge at hand, but won’t divulge his tactics as yet.

“ I know their weaknesses but that is not good for the media at the moment, just be at Kitende tomorrow.

“This is a tricky game that has Vipers fighting for the title and us fighting to survive the relegation battle,” said Kiwanuka.

Vipers lead the table with 40 points from 18 matches while Bright Stars are 15th with just 16 points from as many games.

“ I have been trying to revive Bright Stars and the fight seems possible but I know the game with Vipers will be overshadowed with emotions of me and Fred Kajoba having been coaches at Kitende,” he added.

Kiwanuka will miss striker and skipper Nelson Senkatuuka who sustained a knock against SC Villa.

Bwete gifts Bul

In Jinja yesterday, Bul moved to within a point below URA with a 5-1 win over UPDF. Karim Ndugwa grabbed an early 7th minute lead tapping in a rebound after Brian Bwete failed to grip on a Martin Aprem shot.

The veteran’s day was made even worse when youngster Simon Oketch pounced on a weak clearance 12 minutes later from the keeper to shoot back from long range.

Robert Omunuk pulled one back ten minutes after the break to restore belief in the soldiers hearts but Ibrahim Kazindula’s penalty in the 71st deflated their pressure.

Oketch and Richard Wandyaka stretched the result beyond the soldiers reach with the fourth and fifth late in the game. “They tried as much to put pressure but we pushed hard and stuck to our plan. They held Vipers until late and for us to score five past them, shows there’s something we’re doing right,” Bul coach Alex Isabirye said. The result means UPDF who have failed to win a league match in ten attempts remain 9th with 22 points while Bul with 33 consolidate fourth place.