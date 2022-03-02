Coach Kiwanuka ready to expose former side Vipers
This moment was bound to come. Coach Paul Kiwanuka facing Vipers moment after he was shown the exit in favour of Brazilian Roberto Oliveira.Guess what?
The Bright Stars tactician, stilled bouyed by ejecting KCCA from the Uganda Cup, is ready for the challenge at hand, but won’t divulge his tactics as yet.
“ I know their weaknesses but that is not good for the media at the moment, just be at Kitende tomorrow.
“This is a tricky game that has Vipers fighting for the title and us fighting to survive the relegation battle,” said Kiwanuka.
Vipers lead the table with 40 points from 18 matches while Bright Stars are 15th with just 16 points from as many games.
“ I have been trying to revive Bright Stars and the fight seems possible but I know the game with Vipers will be overshadowed with emotions of me and Fred Kajoba having been coaches at Kitende,” he added.
Kiwanuka will miss striker and skipper Nelson Senkatuuka who sustained a knock against SC Villa.
Bwete gifts Bul
In Jinja yesterday, Bul moved to within a point below URA with a 5-1 win over UPDF. Karim Ndugwa grabbed an early 7th minute lead tapping in a rebound after Brian Bwete failed to grip on a Martin Aprem shot.
The veteran’s day was made even worse when youngster Simon Oketch pounced on a weak clearance 12 minutes later from the keeper to shoot back from long range.
Robert Omunuk pulled one back ten minutes after the break to restore belief in the soldiers hearts but Ibrahim Kazindula’s penalty in the 71st deflated their pressure.
Oketch and Richard Wandyaka stretched the result beyond the soldiers reach with the fourth and fifth late in the game. “They tried as much to put pressure but we pushed hard and stuck to our plan. They held Vipers until late and for us to score five past them, shows there’s something we’re doing right,” Bul coach Alex Isabirye said. The result means UPDF who have failed to win a league match in ten attempts remain 9th with 22 points while Bul with 33 consolidate fourth place.
In Lugogo, Police put further daylight between them and the drop zone with a commanding 4-2 win over Tooro United.
Juma Balinya opened the scoring with a sublime turn a calm finish before Tony Mawejje scored the second with a header from another Ruben Kimera cross before Ronald Magwali pulled a goal back for Tooro.
Marvin Oshaba then headed in an Emanuel Mugume cross for Police’s third goal before Hussein Mwanje pulled a go back from a penalty.
But Substitute Herman Wasswa added a fine individual fourth goal to put Police 10th on 21 points after 19 games.
Tooro meanwhile stay bottom of the log with nine points after 19 games.
