Coach Kiwanuka ready to expose former side Vipers

Plotting A Heist. Coach Kiwanuka (L) has been in the Venoms dugout before and believes he has the notes to stop Cesar Manzoki (R) and Vipers when Soltilo Bright Stars visit St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende for an epic league tie. PHOTOS/JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Elvis Senono Denis Bbosa  &  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • Vipers lead the table with 40 points from 18 matches while Bright Stars are 15th with just 16 points from as many games

This moment was bound to come. Coach Paul Kiwanuka facing Vipers moment after he was shown the exit in favour of Brazilian Roberto Oliveira.Guess what? 
The Bright Stars tactician, stilled bouyed by ejecting KCCA from the Uganda Cup, is ready for the challenge at hand, but won’t divulge his tactics as yet. 
“ I know their weaknesses but that is not good for the media at the moment, just be at Kitende tomorrow.
“This is a tricky game that has Vipers fighting for the title and us fighting to survive the relegation battle,” said Kiwanuka.

