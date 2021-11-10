Firat made to explain

Look Here. New Harambee Stars coach Firat has work to do after he left out several starters. PHOTO/COURTESY


By  Andrew Mwanguhya

What you need to know:

  • The winner of the group will advance to the final qualification phase, where five best countries to represent Africa at the World Cup next year will be determined.  

The winless Kenyans are in town. And they will want to make it known, never mind that they are just honouring this 2022 World Cup qualification fixture.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.