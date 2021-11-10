Firat made to explain

The winless Kenyans are in town. And they will want to make it known, never mind that they are just honouring this 2022 World Cup qualification fixture.

Uganda’s regional rivals, alongside Rwanda, enter matchday five already out of contention, leaving Group E leaders Mali and the Cranes to fight out the only slot to advance to the final qualification phase.

The Harambee Stars have enough issues of their own at home, with their football federation in disarray and a quick fix of a coach after Jacob Mulee threw in the towel just a couple of games in. As such, Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat is managing the team on a two months contract.

This is the man that will be in the opposing dugout against Micho Sredojevic of Uganda, and believes he can get something from the game at Kitende tomorrow.

But ahead of the match, he has had some clarifications to make back home after leaving some important names out of his travelling squad.

Flying wing back Joseph Okumu, Joash Onyango and Brian Mandela are some of the big names not part of Firat’s World Cup qualifying squad ahead of Uganda and Rwanda clashes.

Different tales

“I checked the league and saw how many players we have in some positions,” Firat told local Kenyan media.

“Okumu is injured and cannot play in these matches, while [Joash] Onyango and [Mandela] preferred to stay with their teams.”

Onyango and Mandela play for Simba SC of Tanzania and Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa respectively, while Okumu features for KAA Gent.

“So, anyway, three players were out and I needed to source players with the experience,” added Firat.

“I also want to give David [Ochieng] and Musa [Mohamed] chances and as I said, we need to have a balanced mixture because we cannot just play the young players.

“You have seen that we made a lot of changes in the squad because I want to give everybody a chance and also because I need a healthy national team.”

Mali top Group E on 10 points after four matches, followed by Uganda on eight.

The winner of the group will advance to the final qualification phase, where five best countries to represent Africa at the World Cup next year will be determined.

Kenya Squad