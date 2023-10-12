Fitting tests for Cranes ahead of World Cup safari

A permanent Uganda Cranes coach remains a subject of ponder but for the next two international assignments, Morley Byekwaso and Fred Muhumuza will try to show a glimpse of what they can assemble.

The pair were last week put in interim charge of the national team as the process of getting Micho Sredojevic’s successor continues.

For four days they have been trying out things here and there as they worked with a group of local based Cranes players at East High, off Kulambiro Ring Road in Kampala.

Much needed appraisal

And at the end of if, the provisional squad of 30 was trimmed down to 24 that travelled to Mali early Tuesday morning to face the hosts on Friday before proceeding to the UAE to take on Zambia next Tuesday.

The timing of the two friendlies and choice of opponents are just about what Uganda Cranes needed ahead of their first two Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifying matches next month.

Uganda start their World Cup journey away to Guinea on November 13 before facing Somalia seven days later.

In Mali and Zambia the Cranes face formidable opposition, who both qualified for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast. Uganda failed after finishing third on seven points in their group.

Zambia (13 points) topped their group involving Ivory Coast, Comoros and Lesotho, while Mali dominated theirs, which included Gambia, Congo and South Sudan, with 15 points.

Mali have also won three of their last five games - four Afcon qualifiers and a Chan fixture - scoring eight times against two.

On their part, despite drawing their final Afcon clash with Comoros, Zambia won the Cosafa Cup in July.

So if Uganda - who have won two of their last five matches with a zero goal difference - needed any serious test before beginning their World Cup journey, they couldn’t have got better tests.

That Mali and Zambia themselves are preparing for their own World Cup encounters makes it even more meaningful.

Cranes squad for the two international friendly games

Goalkeepers

Isima Bin Rashid Watenga (Golden Arrows FC, South Africa), Joel Mutakubwa (BUL FC, Uganda), Jack Komakech (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Defenders

Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa, Uganda), Kenneth Semakula (SC Villa, Uganda), Elvis Bwomono (IBV Vestmannaeyjar, Iceland), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (Hapoel Tel Aviv FC, Israel), Ibrahim Juma (CD Leganes, Spain), Halidi Lwaliwa (FK Bregalnica, North Macedonia), Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers SC, Uganda), Hudu Mulikyi (URA FC, Uganda), Enock Walusimbi (URA FC, Uganda)

Midfielders

Khalid Aucho (Yanga FC, Tanzania), Rogers Mugisha (Gor Mahia FC, Kenya), Elvis Ngonde (SC Villa, Uganda), Bright Anukani (Vipers SC, Uganda), Laban Tibiita (URA FC, Uganda), Ibrahim Kasule (New York Red Bull II, USA), Arafat Kizza Usama (KCCA FC, Uganda)

Forwards