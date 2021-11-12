Mountains meet as Fufa Big League returns

Hoima City based Kitara FC will be plotting a return to the Uganda Premier League when they host Black Power FC in their Big League season opener in Masindi District on November 12. PHOTO/COURTESY  

By  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • Richard Makumbi, who is famed for having led over ten teams to the topflight, and now working with Kitara says the new format is tough but good for football.

They say mountains don’t meet but today in the Fufa Big League, the Rwenzori and Elgon groups named after the two famous physical features in the country meet in one nationwide group.

