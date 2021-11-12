Mountains meet as Fufa Big League returns

They say mountains don’t meet but today in the Fufa Big League, the Rwenzori and Elgon groups named after the two famous physical features in the country meet in one nationwide group.

Fufa decided to merge the two groups –Rwenzori and Elgon- ending the two-group format that has been in existence since 2009 and formed a one league system. The league is now spread to the whole country that all teams will have to travel to nine different cities and towns.

They include Kampala, Mbarara, Tororo, Masindi, Mukono, Luweero, Mbale, Lira and Arua. The top two teams from the nationwide league will be promoted to the top-tier while the runners-up will go for playoffs to determine the third.

Makumbi ready

There are eleven teams confirmed for this season as Water awaits to be cleared by the Fufa Club Licensing committee.

A total of five games have been lined up for Match Day One with four to be played today and one on Sunday.

Richard Makumbi, who is famed for having led over ten teams to the topflight, and now working with Kitara says the new format is tough but good for football.

“It will definitely be tough but at least every team will have played each other unlike in the previous system where we played in groups,” Makumbi said ahead of today’s kick-off.

“My bosses want us to build a strong team for the future and are, therefore, not pressuring me for results at the end of the season but as a person, I always want to win and this new system provides a new challenge.”

Kitara, Myda and Kyetume that were relegated from the UPL last season start their campaign against Blacks Power, Ndejje and Luweero respectively.

FUFA Big League