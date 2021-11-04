Nabirye looking for more as inaugural women's champions league starts

Lady Doves celebrate winning the Fufa Women Super League this year. PHOTO |JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • The first quest is to finish in the top two in a group that also has Morocco side FAR Rabat and Nigeria's Rivers Angels to make the semifinals. The other group has hosts Wadi Degla, Mali's Mande, Equatorial Guinea's Malabo Kings and Ghana's Hasaacas.

The inaugural season of the Caf Women's Champions League gets underway today in Cairo, Egypt.

