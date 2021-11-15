Nabirye picks lessons, looks to new season

Ugandan midfielder Joan Nabirye

By  Makhtum Muziransa

Kenya and Cecafa region representatives Vihiga Queens came within 25 minutes of making the semifinals of the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League then collapsed spectacularly to lose 4-0 to Nigeria’s Rivers Angels on Saturday.
Vihiga lost their first Group B match to South Africa champions Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 then beat Moroccan giants AS FAR 2-0 in mid-week.

