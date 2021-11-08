Nabirye and her teammates train in Cairo early last week PHOTO/ COURTESY

Soccer

Vihiga already playing for their lives in women's Caf Champions League

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • Kenyan side Vihiga are the representatives of the Cecafa region and are home to Ugandan defensive midfielder Joan Nabirye.

Vihiga Queens goalkeeper Lillian Awuor was named player of the match as her side lost 1-0 to South African side Mamelodi Sundowns in Group B of the Caf Women's Champions League at El Salam stadium in Cairo Egypt on Saturday.

