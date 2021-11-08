Vihiga already playing for their lives in women's Caf Champions League

Vihiga Queens goalkeeper Lillian Awuor was named player of the match as her side lost 1-0 to South African side Mamelodi Sundowns in Group B of the Caf Women's Champions League at El Salam stadium in Cairo Egypt on Saturday.

Kenyan side Vihiga are the representatives of the Cecafa region and are home to Ugandan defensive midfielder Joan Nabirye.

But they needed to defend more than they are used as Sundowns pushed hard- and they will now need to shut shop even better as they play Morocco side FAR Rabat in the second match tomorrow.

"It was tough, we lost today (Saturday) but we are still strong," Nabirye told Daily Monitor after Melinda Kgadiete's goal had broken their resolve in the first half.

"The next game should be better," she added ahead of tomorrow's encounter where they will need to keep an eye on Rabat's tricky and fast forward Sanaa Mssoudy.

Mssoudy scored the tournament's first hattricks as they beat Nigeria's Rivers Angels 3-0 at El Salam.

Being the inaugural tournament, it is definitely one of many firsts but the piece of history that is probably most wanted went to Noha Mamdouh

as she scored the first goal of the tournament from the penalty spot as host country representatives Wahdi Degla beat Mali's AS Mande 3-1 in Group A on Friday.

That was followed by another 3-1 win for Ghana side Hasaacas Ladies against Equatorial Guinea's Malabo Kings.

CAF WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

RESULTS - MATCH DAY ONE

Group A

Wahdi Degla 3-1 Mande

Malabo Kings 1-3 Hasaacas

Group B

Vihiga Queens 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

FAR Rabat 3-0 Rivers Queens

TODAY AT 30 JUNE STADIUM

Wahdi Degla vs. Malabo Kings, 5pm

Hasaacas vs. Mande, 8pm