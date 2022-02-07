Netball slips into fresh pit of bickering

The second round of the netball league has been suspended until further notice after a court order stopped the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) from conducting any activities.

In the letter addressed to clubs, UNF said the league will not return until after its February 25 General Assembly.

The January 27 court decision has left several club coaches and managers aghast and counting losses.

“We received the letter on Friday but we had prepared well for our Saturday fixture. We had already booked lunch, transport and other necessities so it’s all losses. Our partners also had to withdraw the support they were going to provide,” Eddie Odhiambo, Makindye Weyonje publicist, said.

Wejonge were scheduled to play Prisons on Saturday.

Three executive members – vice president (technical) Richard Muhumuza, assistant general secretary Amina Mande, and publicity secretary Yahaya Sengabi – were suspended over misuse of funds and abuse of office.

The decision saw delegates Ramadan Sseguya (Kampala International), Patrick Emunu (Kumi), and Hamza Katende (Pride of Kawempe) file a law suit against UNF boss Sarah Babirye.

Babirye faces the legal suit alongside Dan Ntale Kisekka, head of marketing, as well as the registered trustees.

Financial impropriety claims

According to records available to this paper, Muhumuza, Mande and Sengabi are accused of mismanagement of resources during the Africa Netball Championships and Netball Pent Series in Namibia and abuse of office.

However, Sengabi contends that they were wrongly accused by Babirye of misusing funds, counter-accusing Babirye of embezzlement instead.

Sengabi also claims that Babirye “misbehaved” during the Pent Series in South Africa, “causing the African netball federation to issue a complaint against her.”

Daily Monitor could not independently ascertain the veracity of the claims, nor the intricacies of the alleged misbehaviour.

“We did not instigate the delegates to open a court case but we support them because we were falsely accused and we would like to return to our posts in the federation,” Sengabi told Daily Monitor.

Efforts to reach a compromise with the help of National Council of Sports (NCS) were futile by press time as the fallout instead deepened with Babirye accusing NCS general secretary Bernard Ogwel of siding with the suspended officials.

“We had a meeting at NCS but Ogwel sided with the suspended executive members and wants us to bring them back. However, our UNF constitution says otherwise,” Babirye said.

Ogwel, though, denied responsibility, saying the meeting with UNF was attended by members of the technical committee and that he was not aware of what had transpired in it.

“I don’t have any information on what even took place in that meeting as I’m waiting to be briefed. In a nutshell, there is a general plan to destroy my reputation,” Ogwel countered.