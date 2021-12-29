Red Eagles close in, Arua feel Bul’s horn

Fiery Reds. Express strikers Kambale (L) and Ssenkaaba celebrate one of the strikes December 28, 2021. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Elvis Senono  &  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • Arua Hill, who were completely overwhelmed, concurred that they had a bad day and only resigned to focussing on upcoming assignments.

The StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) is taking a familiar shape as the season reaches its halfway point of the season.
With two matches now left to conclude the first round for the majority of the teams, Vipers and KCCA are firmly established at the top.

