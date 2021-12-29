Red Eagles close in, Arua feel Bul’s horn

The StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) is taking a familiar shape as the season reaches its halfway point of the season.

With two matches now left to conclude the first round for the majority of the teams, Vipers and KCCA are firmly established at the top.

Following Match Day 13 action yesterday, Bul and reigning league champions Express are the teams behind them after posting impressive wins.

Bul, the Jinja-based side, bounced back from a two-game winless run with a resounding 4-0 win over the Kongolo, a nickname for the Arua Hill side. Musa Esenu unlocked the flood gates as early as the 18th minute with a header off an Ibrahim Nsiimbe pass to put the hosts in the lead through the first half.

Good for four

He returned from the break re-energised and sealed his brace just some seconds into the game from a Hillary Onek cross. Esenu then turned provider shortly before the hour mark brushing a corner for Nsiimbe to head in. Ibrahim Kazindula sealed the win for the Alex Isabirye’s side 10 minutes to time with a well-taken freekick that flew past Rogers Omedwa in Arua Hill’s goal. “We have been creating chances but not scoring. Today, the boys utilised the chances and we won as a team,” Isabirye said of the win.

Arua Hill, who were completely overwhelmed, concurred that they had a bad day and only resigned to focussing on upcoming assignments.

“Everything was a mess! We didn’t defend well and the boys couldn’t run upfront. We just failed to manage the game in all aspects but we need a quick reaction,” said Arua Hill’s deputy coach Sadiq Sempigi.

The win consolidates Bul’s third place with 25 points as the Arua side slips a place down to fifth with 21 points.

Flying Eagles

The latter were leapfrogged by Express who now occupy fourth position with 23 points following their own 4-0 success over Busoga United at the Betway Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku yesterday.

The Red Eagles are now unbeaten in the last 11 games since losing their first two games of the season.

The run has coincided with the return to form of star striker Eric Kambale who scored a brace yesterday to take his tally to six goals in 11 games. The first was a sizzling drive from just outside the box after he was set up by Martin Kizza.

George Ssenkaaba had by then given Express a 1-0 lead after pouncing on a failed clearance to give his side a 21st minute lead.

Kambale then added his second from the penalty spot after being tripped from behind as he attempted an overhead kick.

The finish was emphatic and while they eased off in the second half to allow Busoga a couple of look-ins, there was still time for Mahad Kakooza to score a wonderful solo effort that started just inside the Busoga half before evading three challenges to put the icing on the cake.

And despite the result coming against a second from bottom Busoga side that has picked up just seven points thus far, the result and performance suddenly felt like Vipers’ six-point advantage at the top is achievable as the Express faithful roared on the team for their best result this season thus far.

Uganda Premier League

Team p w d l f a pts

1. Vipers SC 12 9 2 1 30 11 29

2. KCCA FC 12 8 4 0 21 8 28

3. BUL FC 13 7 4 2 24 11 25

4. Express FC 13 6 5 2 14 7 23

5. Arua Hill SC 13 6 3 4 16 15 21

6. Wakiso Giants 13 6 3 4 16 16 21

7. URA FC 11 4 6 1 21 11 18

8. UPDF FC 13 5 3 5 19 23 18

9. SC Villa 12 4 4 4 16 14 15

10. Gaddafi FC 12 3 5 4 14 17 14

11. Mbarara City 12 4 2 6 10 13 14

12. Onduparaka 12 2 6 4 11 14 12

13. Police FC 12 2 3 7 11 16 9

14. Bright Stars 11 1 4 6 6 13 7

15. Busoga Utd 12 2 1 9 8 23 7

16. Tooro United 13 1 1 11 9 34 4