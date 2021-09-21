SC Villa in big Greek wedding

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

Petros Koukouras cut a picture of a man in a new territory, but one ready for work as he was unveiled at SC Villa offices in Industrial Area yesterday.

The new Villa coach, at least for the next three years, will be deputised by former KCCA trainer Jackson Magera and tactician Richard Amatre as first and second assistants, respectively.

Mubarak Kiberu is the goalkeeping coach while former club star Philip Ssozi remains the youth team teacher.

Koukouras, a 32-year-old Greek and Uefa A coach, according to details presented by his agency – which is run by former Cranes international Eugene Sseppuuya – exhibited some knowledge of what awaits him.

“Villa is the most successful club in Uganda so when I was presented with the opportunity, I couldn’t say no,” said Koukouras.

Asked how much more he knows about Ugandan football, he said: “I have watched some games from last season, so I know what to expect. But what is important is that we take care of our own business.”

Drought for motivation

Koukouras also knows that despite the historical line of “most successful club in Uganda,” Villa’s last of their 16 league titles came 17 years ago. “That gives us motivation to win it again,” assured Koukouras, clad in a skyblue long-sleeved shirt.

But the man, who has served as assistant coach with the South Sudan national team and had placements in China, Ghana, the UK and his home Greece, was cautious not to promise any trophies next season.

“Now is not the time to talk too much. I’ll meet the players tomorrow and we start training.”

CEO Shawn Mubiru said Villa will train from Uganda Martyrs, Rubaga, and play their home games at Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.

Koukouras replaces Edward Kaziba, whose contract was not renewed and bowed out with th club yet to pay his arrears.

“We’re aware of all the liabilities the club has and we’re doing everything possible to ensure everyone is paid fast,” Mubiru said. “But sportingly, the club must continue to operate.”

Fixtures for the new season 2021/22 are yet to be released.

Coach profile

Advertisement

Name: Petros Koukouras

Age: 32

Coaching qualification: Uefa A

Experience: South Sudan assistant coach (2019/20)

Head Coach Agogo, Ghana (2018/19)

Also handled a string of age group teams around the world.

[email protected]