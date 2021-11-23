Sundowns captain urges women to chase their football dreams

Counsel. Nhlapo wants women to dream on. PHOTO/AGENCIES

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • The South African side had just beaten Ghana’s Hasaacas 2-0 in the final in Cairo, Egypt, to win the competition and emulate their men’s side that won the title in 2016 – thanks in part to the efforts of Ugandan goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

After the medal ceremony, Andile Dlamini, goalkeeper of inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League winners Mamelodi Sundowns, grabbed a microphone and screamed, “let me interview you” to captain Zanele Nhlapo.
The South African side had just beaten Ghana’s Hasaacas 2-0 in the final in Cairo, Egypt, to win the competition and emulate their men’s side that won the title in 2016 – thanks in part to the efforts of Ugandan goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.