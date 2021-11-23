Sundowns captain urges women to chase their football dreams

After the medal ceremony, Andile Dlamini, goalkeeper of inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League winners Mamelodi Sundowns, grabbed a microphone and screamed, “let me interview you” to captain Zanele Nhlapo.

The South African side had just beaten Ghana’s Hasaacas 2-0 in the final in Cairo, Egypt, to win the competition and emulate their men’s side that won the title in 2016 – thanks in part to the efforts of Ugandan goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

“We have played for Sundowns since we were babies but as a girl from the dusty streets of Thembisa, what do you tell a girl from Thembisa or all over Africa that does not believe they can make it?” the 29-year-old Dlamini asked.

“Whether you are from Thembisa or anywhere, just go for what it is that you want, work hard and never give up. God is there to guide you. This is the inspiration from me to them,” Nhlapo, 30, answered as she waved her medal.

Epic World Cup qualifier

This is probably the exact message Nhlapho will tell her teammates Khunjulwa Mali and Thembelihle Masibi, who are part of Mamelodi’s 26-man squad but will need some consolation as they did not feature at the tournament.

Mali and Masibi are also part of the South Africa U-20 squad that plays Uganda in the third round of the U-20 Women World Cup qualifiers in December.

But Uganda will be happy to note that the duo will not come to Kampala on December 3 with the added reputation of playing in the Champions League.

Uganda did not have a team at the inaugural edition as Lady Doves lost in the Cecafa region qualifying tournament at the semifinal stage.