Uganda Cranes relish chance to make amends

Paul Put's Uganda Cranes will need to play on the front foot and in a commanding manner if they are to soar above an improved Somalia outfit on Tuesday at Berkane Municipal Stadium-Morocco.

Having lost the opening World Cup qualifying tie against Guinea on Friday at the same venue, wounded Cranes will want to munch Somalia that lost 3-1 to Algeria at the Stade de Nelson Mandela and has a pitiable record against Uganda.

Victory is largely expected for Uganda against Africa's lowest ranked team (ranked 196th by Fifa) but must be earned with goals coming in gluts.

MFK Vyškov and Uganda Cranes gangly striker Fahad Bayo who netted the consolation goal against Guinea has pledged to lead the goal hunt as Uganda seek for three points in Group G.

"We are well prepared, we have managed to correct our mistakes (that were committed in the 2-1 loss to Guinea). I just need to keep on scoring more goals so that we win the Somalia game," Bayo told Daily Monitor.

The Ocean Stars possessed the ball better and played attacking football against Algeria and will bank on forward Yusuf Ahmed who netted their lone strike to hurt Uganda.

Put instilled a counter-attacking approach and fighting spirit into the Cranes but will be required to revise his first attacking set of Milton Karisa, Bayo and Rogers Mato.

Instead, budding playmaker Travis Mutyaba, who formed rings around the Guineans, should be empowered with a license to roam and play further upfield while backed up with attack-minded players like Bright Anukani and Yunus Sentamu who came on as substitutes.

The 67-year-old Belgian gaffer and his goalkeeping coach Gery Osste have a decisive call to make between the sticks, whether to stick to first-choice Salim Jamal whose last minute blunder cost the Cranes against Guinea or grant a look-in to Isma watenga or Jack Komakeck.

"We are going to analyze Somalia and we will see how we will manage to win the game," Put said after his debut match.

He is most likely to keep the backline of Aziz Kayondo, Bevis Mugabi and Halid Lwaliwa intact with the only change expected at right-back where Timothy Awany may replace Kenneth Ssemakula.