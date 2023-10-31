Uganda need to guard against complacency

Uganda are two goals to the good against Cameroon going into the second leg of their second round of the Caf Women’s Olympic qualifier.

The pressure is building on the Cameroonians who are staring at the exit of yet another qualification campaign just about a month after falling to Kenya in the Women Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

And coach Charles Ayiekoh has scoffed at any suggestion that he will let the hosts play on the front foot in Tuesday’s second leg at Stade de Bonamoussadi in Douala.

“Everyone thinks that because we have a 2-0 advantage, we shall shit back and soak the pressure,” Ayiekoh said.

“But that is not an option. We shall still play for the early goals as we did at home. Then maybe find new patterns when we get the (early) goals.

"Two goals do not win such ties. If you let such a team bombard you, they can even get soft decisions in your box,” he added.

Meanwhile, Uganda are still sweating over Phiona Nabbumba’s injury. The midfielder hobbled off in the home leg last Thursday but trained in Douala on Saturday and Sunday. Ayiekoh will have to make a late decision on whether to start her or bring her in case she is required.

Uganda are hoping to win the tie to set up a February 2024 penultimate round date with either Nigeria or Ethiopia, who are tied 1-1 in their second round encounter and meet to close it in Abuja today.

CAF WOMEN OLYMPIC QUALIFIERS

SECOND ROUND – SECOND LEG

Cameroon vs. Uganda, 7pm in Yaounde

Uganda lead tie 2-0