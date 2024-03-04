10 years later, Lydia Jazmine finds her star

Before Friday, Lydia Jazmine’s first thought for a concert came in 2020 but Covid-19 hit. The next attempt was in 2022 but then she discovered that two promoters had expressed interest in organising concerts for her but her then management turned them down. But this year, nothing could stop Lydia Jazmine from holding her maiden concert, which also marked a decade for her in the industry.

And to celebrate that on Friday at Hotel Africana, Jazmine brought her best to the concert. From the outfits she wore that at some point made the show seem like a fashion showcase, to the vocals, she went all out.

Perhaps it was her way of giving mentions to the designers and stylists that contributed to the show, including Dyna Vence, Kais Divo, Solomon Tazibone and Mubiruslyvans.

We also learnt in a tribute played on the screens that Lydia Jazmine has actually always been into style.

“The apple does not fall far from the tree. Jazmine got her sense of style from me. I was one hell of a designer back in the day,” her mother said.

Fenon Events did not disappoint. From the magnificent stage setup, they played a pivotal role with the graphics. Every song that Jazmine did was coordinated with the graphics on the screen. When Jazmine performed as a Mermaid, the graphics displayed water effects on the screens, which made beautiful visuals.

When it came to performances, Jazmine performed all her songs in three sets, having stepped on stage a few minutes past 8pm.

She kicked off with Masuuka, Nkubanja, Omalawo and Wotabadde among others in her first session.

She then dedicated her second session to mainly collaborations that featured Daddy Andre, Rabadaba, Geosteady, Ykee Benda, John Blaq, Rickman, Feffe Bussi and Bennie Gunter who is from exile.