Prime

What will be Western policy towards Uganda after Ukraine?

President Museveni (centre) meets Russian ambassador Vladlen Semivolos (left) at State House this week. Right is Foreign Affairs minister Jeje Odongo. PHOTO | PPU

By  Timothy Kalyegira

What you need to know:

  • It’s quite possible that in the West’s eyes a vote of abstention at the UN by Uganda is a subtle statement of opposition to the West and quiet support of Russia. This might influence the way the West now views Uganda.

For the last 25 or so years, there has been a general belief that the West knows the corruption, election rigging and incompetence of the NRM government.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.