Makerere suspends students over hooliganism

Makerere University acting vice chancellor, Prof Henry Arinaitwe. PHOTO/ FILE

By  Damali Mukhaye

Makerere University has suspended eight students, the third such action within a month, following clashes between residents of the neighbouring Mitchell and University halls.
Investigators are yet to establish the cause of the Sunday night fracas in which the university administration says 150 panes on 91 windows of both halls were destroyed.
The mayhem at Makerere, which is Uganda’s largest and oldest public university, coincided with back-to-back strikes at three secondary schools in northern Uganda.
Some stakeholders and administrators have blamed the destructive disturbances that have led to indefinite closures of St Joseph’s College Ombaci, St Andrew’s College, and Gulu High Secondary School in Arua, Moyo, and Gulu, respectively, on students’ misbehaviour exacerbated by long home stays during the nearly two-year Covid-induced closure of schools.  
The Ombaci protest erupted following the arrest of six students for interrogation on the death of a Senior Four student.
While in Gulu, a soldier in a law enforcement team quelling a strike over the school administration’s refusal to allow students to watch a Manchester United game, allegedly shot a student hiding in a tree dead.  
The Makerere University acting vice chancellor, Prof Henry Arinaitwe, said the Dean of Students, Ms Winnie Kabumbuli, informed the management on March 7 of violent clashes.

