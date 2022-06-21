16 suspects arrested over links to ADF rebels

A joint Counter Terrorism Security Task Force has arrested 16 suspects allegedly linked to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

The suspects were tracked and found hiding at a residence of one of the accused in Mityana District.

Their arrest followed an intelligence briefing from the security informers that the suspect was using his home as a hub for coordinating the ADF activities .

While addressing a press conference at the police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala, yesterday, the police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, said police also recovered military attire, boots, electronic gadgets and two mobile phones.

Mr Enanga said the suspects were transferred to Police Special Investigations Department in Kireka for further management on subversive tendencies.

He also noted that police had arrested a suspect that was behind the Luweero ADF terror cell.

The suspect was arrested from Busega flyover in Kampala last week after fleeing from Luweero following police investigations.

Last week, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces discovered a suspected ADF training facility in Kikubajinja zone in Luweero Town Council about 10 kilometres off the Kampala-Gulu Highway.

The premises allegedly belonged to a suspect who has lived in the area for about 10 years and he had a metal workshop.

L-R: Mr Umal Kabonge, Mr Akbar Kabanda and another unidentified suspect paraded before journalists following their arrested over suspected ADF training facility in Luweero District on June 16, 2022. PHOTO/DAN WANDERA

The Ministry of Defence spokesperson, Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, confirmed the arrest of three suspects who are alleged to have been involved in subversive activities.

How suspect was lured

Mr Enanga said preliminary investigations show that one of the suspects came to Kampala in January from Sembabule District in search for employment. While working in Makerere Kikoni, a Kampala suburb, he was lured into the subversive camps and taken to Luweero where he started training from January to June.