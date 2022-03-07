China-Uganda loan deal for Entebbe Airport is binding – MPs

An aerial view of Entebbe International Airport. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the chairperson of the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises, told The EastAfrican that it is impossible to pull out of the agreement given the dire consequences the country would face. But he says Finance Minister Matia Kasaija and his officials should be prosecuted and jailed.

A parliamentary committee that unearthed the “bad” terms of Uganda-China’s Exim Bank Entebbe Airport loan agreement has ended its probe, noting that the deal is binding.

