Court frees five women remanded over Kampala twin bombings

Five women who were arrested and charged with aiding and abetting terrorism following the November 2021 Kampala twin bombings have been acquitted.

The International Crimes Division of the High Court presided over by Justice Richard Wejuli Wabwire on Wednesday set free Eron Nanfuka, Sharon Nakitende, Annet Nakato Nakibirango, Zam Naiga and Shamirah Naddamba.

They were accused of aiding, harboring, financing and supporting preparation and commission of acts of terrorism.

Their release followed a move by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to withdraw charges following the 2021 attacks at Central Police Station and IPS building in Kampala.

The group had been committed to the High Court for trial in 2022 after the state indicated that investigations into the case were complete.

Mr Thomas Jatiko, the Assistant DPP presented the communication to Judge Wabwire on Tuesday discontinuing the charges against the five but did not give the reasons.

The DPP notice prompted the court to issue a production warrant directing the prison authorities to present the five women to be officially released by court.

The withdraw of the charges against the five women leaves 14 male suspects on file to answer to charges of terrorism and belonging to a terrorist organisation, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

Those accused are Yusuf Muwonge, Ismail Kiyemba , Bogere Muniru, Jjuko Bashir Kiwanuka, Mohammed Kisitu, Bakyayita Hamuza, Matiwa Huzaifa Ismail, Wambedde Twaha, Nadir Faisal Nsubuga , Ishaq Jero, Kiryowa Jamada, Hassan Ssebunya, Sadiq Musinguzi and Amar Bbumba.

The 14 people were further remanded to Luzira Prison until February 14, 2024 for commencement of the trial.

Prosecution Case

Prosecution states that in 2021, the country was gripped by a series of bomb attacks committed by unknown assailants and that the attacks appeared to be indiscriminate, which instilled fear and panic in the public. The State alleges that those behind the attacks had the sole intention of discrediting the government.

It is alleged that on October 25, 2021, a suicide bomber aboard a Swift Bus detonated an improvised explosive device (IED), killing himself and injuring other passengers at Lungala within Mpigi District. The deceased, Isaac Matovu alias Muzafaru alias Musilamu, resided in a rented room belonging to the key suspect, Sharif Kiyemba in Lweza, Kajanjasi on Entebbe Highway, who remains at large.

The state alleges that upon arrest, some of the suspects were found in possession of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) allegedly given to them by their co-accused.

The evidence further reveals that Ismail Kiyemba admitted to making IEDs, including the one used by the deceased suicide bomber, and confirmed that Sharif Kiyemba had contracted him to create a bomb with greater capacity for future use.

“Upon arrest A2 (Ismail Kiyemba) admitted and confirmed that he often made IEDs and among them was the one he made for and was used by Matovu alias Muzafaru alias Musilamu the deceased swift bus suicide bomber who along Lungala, within Mpigi District detonated the IED killing him instantly and injuring other passengers aboard the swift Bus. He further admits that one Sharif Kiyemba the key suspect still at large had contracted him to improvise a bomb for him with greater capacity than that he made for Matovu Isaac,” prosecution documents show.

Prosecution alleges that they have sufficient evidence in the form of call data and phone records showing that all the accused persons were in constant communication with the three suicide bombers.

These include Isaac Matovu who blew himself up in a bus, Uthman Mansur who killed himself at CPS Kampala and Abudallah Wanjusi who blew himself up at the IPS building where several people were killed and scores injured in the November 16, 2021 attack