Covid-19 pushes 2.4 million Ugandans into poverty – Oxfam

Personnel of Local Defence Unit (LDU), a paramilitary force composed of civilians hands a bag of flour to a woman as part of the government's food distribution effort to people who had been affected by the lockdown in Kampala in April 2020.

By  STEPHEN KAFEERO

What you need to know:

  • Uganda registered its first Covid-19 case in March 2020. In a bid to curb the spread of the virus, the government instituted a nationwide lockdown. In May 2020, government started easing the lockdown.
  • Debt servicing is another growing pressure on government budgets including Uganda. Uganda’s external debt stock as a percentage of GDP is above 40 percent. 

At least 2.4 million people in Uganda have been pushed into poverty due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated measures to contain it, according to an Oxfam report that, among others, looks at Covid-19’s impact on growth, poverty and inequality. 

