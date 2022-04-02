Deep divisions as suspected murder victims are laid to rest

Residents of Bufumbanswa Village in Luweero Districts were on Thursday treated to scenes of fist fights and counter accusations at the burial of four suspected victims of a ritual murder.

The police had earlier cleared and authorised the burial of the remains, while four suspects were under custody to help with the investigations into the crime.

Mr Farouk Maninsul, one of the relatives, claimed that the family had betrayed their own members. He added that the family—which he said is actively involved in witchcraft activities—is now in hiding after the incident.

“We cannot hide the fact that our own people are deeply involved in witchcraft activities and are behind this unfortunate incident. Our elders should stand strong and ensure all the suspects are made to answer for their evil acts,” he said.

Mr Maninsul was addressing a group of people whose hostility culminated into claims that he was creating divisions among the Lugbara ethnic community. The group tried to push Mr Maninsul away from the burial grounds.

Mr Hamza Bako, another relative and elder, quickly calmed down the group with the help of two police officers.

Mr Bako insisted that the truth would be revealed even as a section of relatives continued to hide.

“The perpetrators of the unfortunate incident will answer for their respective criminal acts. They cannot hide forever,” he said.

Earlier the Savannah Region Police spokesperson, Mr Isah Ssemwogerere, said the four persons in custody are helping with the investigations.

“The findings are not ready, but the investigation process is on course. We cannot reveal the identities for some of the suspects who are already under custody. Some of the key suspects are still on the run but will be arrested,” he said.

Last Tuesday, four people were gruesomely killed at Kifumbanswa Village in Katikamu Sub-county, Luweero District, in what some believe to be a ritual murder.

The residents alleged that the family had earlier organised a ritual cleansing ceremony that attracted more than 15 people at the home of Shamsa Aguji—one of the victims in the killings.

The residents in the area were left shell shocked the following morning when dismembered bodies of four people were discovered at the home. The victims of the suspected ritual murder were later identified by the police as Aguji (52), Manisul Ojoku (25), Manisula Ajeke (13), and Shadidu Hamza aged only two.

At the burial ceremony of the four victims, the residents claimed several members of the family that had earlier participated in the suspected ritual had gone into hiding.

The relatives were conspicuously absent during the send-off of their own blood. Mr Hamza Keya, one of the relatives, who was not at the burial, claimed that the disappearances were occasioned by fear of reprisal.

In an interview with Saturday Monitor, Mr Erusto Kibirango, the Luweero District chairperson, called for community vigilance under the neighbourhood watch programme.

“We must live as neighbours and be vigilant about our own safety and that of the neighbourhood,” he said.

Victims