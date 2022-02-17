Prime

Fishermen express mixed reactions on licence fees

By  Monitor Team

Fishermen on various lakes across the country have expressed mixed reactions over the licensing fees set by government.
Last month, the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries issued licence fees for all fisheries activities in the country, including fishing, processing, and transportation of fish, boat making and repairing.
The licensing exercise is expected to take place between March 1 and March 31, 2022.
Sector players are expected to first register and all those without valid licences will not be allowed to operate effective April 1.

