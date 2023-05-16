Gov't car impounded, two arrested over transporting illicit waragi

By BABRA ANYAIT



  A bylaw was passed by local leaders in the restive mineral-rich Sub-region banning the sale and consumption of crude alcohol.

Two people have been detained after they were caught using one of the government vehicles attached to Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries transporting illicit waragi.
The suspects were intercepted by soldiers attached to Anti-Stock Theft Unit manning Kokeris checkpoint along Soroti- Moroto road at around 6pm on Monday.
The vehicle was being driven by one Robert Wawomula who is currently detained by police alongside another occupant, Lazarus Erutu.
According to Mt Moroto acting police spokesperson, AIP Mike Longole, the jerrycans containing the illicit waragi were found covered by tarpaulin being the pickup truck.
"Although our personnel who are manning checkpoints have not been so keen on Government cars, it has now come to our attention that even Government cars are also used in this illicit business," Mr Longole explained.
He condemned the misuse of Government cars and added that their operations against dealing in illegal businesses will not spare anyone found going against the law.

A bylaw was passed by local leaders in the restive mineral-rich Sub-region banning the sale and consumption of crude alcohol.
 The ban followed concerns that consumption of potent gin was part of the factors fueling cattle rustling in the region as suspected rustlers would allegedly consume it “to enhance their courage during their raids.”
There were also several deaths reported as a result of uncontrolled consumption of alcohol by starved residents in the hunger-stricken region.

