Gov't car impounded, two arrested over transporting illicit waragi

Two people have been detained after they were caught using one of the government vehicles attached to Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries transporting illicit waragi.

The suspects were intercepted by soldiers attached to Anti-Stock Theft Unit manning Kokeris checkpoint along Soroti- Moroto road at around 6pm on Monday.

The car registration number UG 2524, a Toyota Hillux was found loaded with 16 jerrycans of the illicit distilled alcohol before it was driven to Moroto Central Police Station (CPS) where it’s currently parked.

The vehicle was being driven by one Robert Wawomula who is currently detained by police alongside another occupant, Lazarus Erutu.

According to Mt Moroto acting police spokesperson, AIP Mike Longole, the jerrycans containing the illicit waragi were found covered by tarpaulin being the pickup truck.

"Although our personnel who are manning checkpoints have not been so keen on Government cars, it has now come to our attention that even Government cars are also used in this illicit business," Mr Longole explained.

He condemned the misuse of Government cars and added that their operations against dealing in illegal businesses will not spare anyone found going against the law.