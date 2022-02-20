Pregnant teenagers from a well in Palabek Ogili Village, Lamwo District, in 2020. Butaleja District officials have warned of stern action against parents who frustrate prosecution of defilement suspects by settling cases out of court. PHOTO/FILE

|

How parents, LCs connive with defilers to kill cases in Butaleja

Yahu

By  Yahudu Kitunzi

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • This, according to authorities, has contributed to the increasing cases of defilement and teenage pregnancies in the district.

Village leaders in Butaleja District have been accused of conniving with parents to kill defilement cases in exchange for money and bride price.
According to district officials, parents of victims prefer to settle defilement cases out of courts of law with the help of local leaders and in some cases, with the involvement of police officers.
It is reported that village local council leaders mediate between the parents of the victim and the defiler before the latter is set-free.

