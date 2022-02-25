Kenya asks nationals to leave Ukraine over safety fears

Dr Martin Kimani, Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, on November 19, 2021. PHOTO | FILE | NMG

By  AGGREY MUTAMBO

What you need to know:

  • The situation in Ukraine became dire on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his ground forces to enter Ukraine, as he raided crucial sites such as the Chernobyl nuclear plant north of Ukraine.

Kenya has asked nationals to leave Ukraine immediately, citing safety fears after the invasion by Russia.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.