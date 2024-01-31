Machete-wielding gangs terrorise Kayunga, Mityana

Residents in Kayunga and Mityana districts are in fear due to a resurgence of attacks by machete-wielding gangs. The assailants target homes, loot property, and injure their victims.

In Kayunga District, the attacks have left 11 people nursing injuries. The most affected areas include Busaana and Kitimwa sub-counties.

Mr Mark Jjingo Kaberenge, the Buganda Kingdom County Chief for Busujju, also fell victim to an attack at his home in Zigoti Town Council, Mityana District, at the weekend.

Kayunga leaders suspect the attackers to be the ‘B-13’ notorious group.

Mr Moses Etyang, the Nakivubo parish councillor at Kitimbwa Sub-county, said the gangsters who carry out their attacks at night first attacked relatives who had gathered for a meeting at their home in Bisakabiddugala Village, Kitimbwa Sub-county early this month.

“They hacked the family members using blunt objects on their respective heads and left them for dead. The victims were later rushed to Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital where they received treatment,” he said.

A week later, the gang at night waylaid two people identified as Mundu Jancuku, 55, and Sarah Gasigo, 43, both residents of Nnongo Village in Kitimbwa Sub-county.

One of the victims, Amisi Kiyingi, told the Daily Monitor that he was waylaid and hacked on Saturday at 5 am while returning from the funeral of a relative.

He had spent the night selling merchandise, including soda, and cigarettes.

“While riding a bicycle, the gangsters emerged from the bush and attacked me. They used the machetes to cut my body while others assaulted me using different objects. The gangs took my money,” he said.

Mr Kiyingi was admitted to Busaale Health Centre III.

Mr Juma Kabanda, a 20-year-old, was attacked from Kyengera Trading Centre in Busaana Sub-county, while waiting for a boda boda to take him home.

He became unconscious after sustaining deep cuts on his head, the leaders say.

“We have reported all these attacks on our people to Busaana and Kitimbwa police posts but they told us they can’t arrest the gangsters. We have now decided to pitch camp at Kayunga Central Police Station until the police take action against the notorious armed groups,” Mr Etyang said in an interview.

Ms Mwanje Nakafeero, a mother of Kabanda, said the gang also steals cooked food.

Fears

A section of the residents claim that some of the gang members are known to locals but they fear disclosing their identities.

Mr Raymond Odong, the acting Kayunga District police commander, said they had gathered enough information about the gangsters, and are planning an operation in the affected areas.

“We have profiled all the victims and we are going to take action. We appeal to whoever has information about this gang to give it to us,” Mr Odong said.

In Mityana District, a statement released by the Wamala Region Police spokesperson, Ms Rachael Kawala, on Monday revealed that the vehicle robbed from Mr Mark Jjingo Kaberenge, the Busujju County chief, was recovered at a car parking area in Wakiso.