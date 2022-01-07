Man beats 7-year-old daughter to death for sleeping in his bed

By  Alex Ashaba

What you need to know:

  • Cases of child abuse are common and on the increase in Uganda, according to studies done by child rights activists and police

Police in Kyegegwa District are holding a 33-year-old man on murder charges after he allegedly beat his 7-year-old daughter to death.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.