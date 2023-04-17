Minister Lugoloobi remanded to Luzira prison

State Minister for planning, Amos Lugoloobi has been remanded to Luzira Prison until April 20 when he's expected to be produced in court again following his arrest over Karamoja iron sheets scandal.

Mr Lugoloobi was on Friday arrested in connection with the mismanagement of iron sheets meant for the Karachunas (youth warriors) in Karamoja.

He was reportedly heading to Entebbe International Airport when security operatives intercepted him on Friday before he was taken to Kira Division Police Station where he was detained trough the weekend until Monday when he was arraigned in court.

He was arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court presided over by the acting principal senior Grade One Magistrate, Mr Ebert Asiimwe and charged with two counts of dealing with suspect property contrary to Sections 21A of the Anti-Corruption Act (as amended).

State Minister for planning, Amos Lugoloobi reacts in the dock during proceedings at Ant-Corruption Court in Kampala where he appeared on April 17, 2023 following his arrest on April April 14 over Karamoja iron sheets scandal. #MonitorUpdates

📸 @abubakerlubowa pic.twitter.com/aOIy7dl1MP — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) April 17, 2023





The state prosecution said that Mr Lugoloobi on July 14, 2022 and February 2023 at OPM Stores in Namanve in Mukono District and at different places in Matugga, Wakiso District and Ntenjeru North Constituency in Kayunga District, dealt with government property, to wit; 400 pre-painted iron sheets marked "Office of the Prime Minister" having reason to believe that the said iron sheets were acquired as a result of loss of public property,, an offence under section 10(1) o the Anti-Corruption Act.

In the second account, the prosecution said Mr Lugoloobi between February 1 2023 and March 16, 2023 at OPM Stores in Namanve and at different places in Matugga, wakiso District and in Ntenjeru Constituency, Kayunga District dealt with suspect property, to wit; 300 pre-painted iron sheets marked "Office of the Prime Minister", having reason to believe that the said iron sheets were acquired as a result of loss of public property, an offence under Section 10 (I) of the Anti-Corruption Act.

WATCH: State Minister for planning, Amos Lugoloobi pleads not guilty to charges against him before Anti-corruption Court in Kampala following his arrest over Karamoja iron sheets scandal#MonitorUpdates

📹 @abubakerlubowa pic.twitter.com/vIwRi7oIrK — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) April 17, 2023

The minister pleaded not guilty to both counts.

The Ntenjeru North MP's attempt to file for bail suffered a blow when the magistrate said he needed more time to peruse through the documents his lawyers had submitted to court.

Mr Asiimwe said said he could not make his ruling on Monday because of the length of the submissions made by the lawyers and that some issues could not be taken for granted.

As a result, the minister was remanded to Luzira prison until Thursday, April 20, 2023 when he will be produced in court for bail proceedings.

"I wish to submit that the accused is a Member of Parliament. He doesn’t only have responsibilities to his family but to the country as a whole. If he's denied bail, his family, constituency and ministry will be affected"–Lugoloobi's lawyer#MonitorUpdates

📸 @abubakerlubowa pic.twitter.com/RNkRuwzH6K — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) April 17, 2023





Mr Lugoloobi, who is also the Ntenjeru North County MP, reportedly received 600 iron sheets meant for the vulnerable people in Karamoja Sub-region.

He was one of the ministers who last Friday sent back iron sheets to the Office of the Prime Minister in Namanve, following President Museveni’s orders to his ministers to return the iron sheets or pay in cash the equivalent.

State Minister for planning, Amos Lugoloobi in the dock at Anti-Corruption Court on April 17, 2023, 2023. PHOTO/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA

In February, the minister admitted to have used some of the iron sheets to roof a shed for his goats on his farm in Misanga Village, Bbaale Sub-county in Kayunga District.

He, however, removed them after there was public outcry over the ministers who allegedly diverted the iron sheets.

Popularly referred to as taata bisode by his constituents in Kayunga, Mr Lugoloobi is the second minister to be arrested over the mismanagement of the building materials.

Karamoja Affairs Minister Mary Goretti Kitutu, who is at the centre of the scandal, was last Friday was released on cash bail of Shs10m after spending a week in Luzira prison.



