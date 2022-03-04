MPs to be sensitised on parish model

MPs during a plenary session chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Ms Anita Among, yesterday. PHOTO / DAVID LUBOWA

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi

  • The ruling came after the Minister for Local Government, Mr Rapheal Magyezi, tabled the guidelines on the floor of Parliament and pledged to present the policy next Thursday.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, has dedicated next Friday to have legislators sensitised about the parish development model (PDM) to enable them perform their oversight role.

