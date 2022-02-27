Prime

NSSF waiting on minister, ready to pay Shs1 trillion

By  Isaac Mufumba

  • The law provides that once the President assents to the Bill, the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development has to come up with a statutory instrument to drive the process forward.

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) says the minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, is stalling any plans to pay savers eligible for mid-term access their savings under the provisions of the National Social Security Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
Mr Richard Byarugaba, the NSSF managing director, told Sunday Monitor on Friday that the ministry is yet to issue a statutory instrument.

